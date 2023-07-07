South Shields new boy Blackett relishing Sunderland pre-season test

Former Black Cats favourite Julio Arca will oversee his first home game as manager of the National League North side when his old club visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday lunchtime as the Mariners step up their preparations for a historic season in non-league’s second tier.

Arca’s reign got underway with a 2-0 win at Northern Premier League East newcomers Newton Aycliffe on Tuesday evening and summer signing Blackett has insisted his new team-mates have to be ready for a major test of their ability and fitness when they face the Black Cats.

South Shields striker Paul Blackett will make his home debut against Sunderland on Saturday (photo South Shields)

He told The Gazette: “It’s a Championship club and even if they play academy players they are going to be at a really strong level.

“I think it’s a good test for us to see where we are at technically and tactically and it’s a really good chance to see where our fitness levels are at right now because we know we will have to put some yards in and get more minutes under our belt. It’s a huge number of supporters and it will be a good day for the club. These sort of games are needed because they attract so many and hopefully they can keep coming back during the season.”

Blackett agreed to join South Shields and return to the full-time game last month after enjoying a productive spell at Spennymoor Town. His early impressions of life under Arca have been positive and he believes his new side are right to be confident they can adapt to life in the National League North.

“The way the manager wants to play will suit the players we have from what I have seen so far.

