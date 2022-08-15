South Shields off to winning start thanks to Michael Woods and Joao Gomes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields got off to a winning start in the Pitching In Northern Premier League as strikes from Michael Woods and Joao Gomes were enough to earn a deserved victory over Stalybridge Celtic on the opening day. Pic: Kev Wilson.

Debutant Woods opened the scoring five minutes before half-time and substitute Gomes wrapped up the points late on as the Mariners triumphed in the South Tyneside sunshine, carrying the positive momentum they generated in pre-season into the league campaign.

Shields quickly got into their stride and had much the better of the opening proceedings, but found the breakthrough frustratingly elusive.

Mackenzie Heaney and Blair Adams had efforts in the early stages before Darius Osei almost opened the scoring, smashing a shot against the post after a teasing low delivery from Jordan Hunter.

The opportunities kept coming for the Mariners, and another was spurned when Dylan Mottley-Henry sprinted in down the right of the area and lifted the ball over goalkeeper Greg Hall. Adams collected it at the back post but blasted over the bar.

McGowan curled wide and Smith had a sweet strike beaten by Hall before Heaney and Mottley-Henry were off target with efforts.

Hall was called into action again to brilliantly tip a powerful Adams drive over the bar, but he could do nothing to prevent the opener, which finally arrived five minutes before half-time.

It was a goal straight off the training ground as Heaney’s low corner was placed goalwards by Woods from 12 yards and his shot took a deflection before nestling in the corner.

Celtic started the second half brightly as they attempted to provide a response, and Godwin Abadaki fired over within six minutes of the restart.

Shields, meanwhile, had to be more patient for their opportunities, although one did fall to Osei on 57 minutes after he was found by Will McGowan, but Hall was again out quickly to close the angle and make a close-range stop.

The game ticked towards the final stages with little goalmouth action at either end, but Stalybridge fired a warning to their hosts with 12 minutes remaining as captain Tom Miller blasted a low strike narrowly wide from just outside the area.

If there were any nerves beginning to appear among the home support, they evaporated on 83 minutes.

A loose clearance by Hall, who had been excellent all game, was seized on by McGowan, who played in substitute Gomes down the right of the area. Gomes displayed impressive confidence and composure to drill the ball through the legs of Hall and make the points safe on his first senior appearance at 1st Cloud Arena.

It completed an at times eye-catching performance for the Mariners as they sent the majority of the 2,001 crowd home happy.

Shields are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Ashton United in the Pitching In Northern Premier League.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Adams (c), Liddle, Bodenham, Smith, Heaney (Doherty 82), Woods, Osei (Hodgson 66), McGowan, Mottley-Henry (Gomes 66). Subs not used: Briggs, Newton.

Goals: Woods (40), Gomes (83).