South Shields set consistency target after dramatic Kings Lynn Town win

South Shields produced an impressive display to see off National League North rivals Kings Lynn Town.

Elliott Dickman has challenged South Shields to find consistency after they battled to a narrow home win against in-form Kings Lynn Town.

The Mariners looked on their way to securing a reward for a largely dominant display as Paul Blackett and Kyle Crossley scored a goal in each half to put them in control. However, Linnets substitute Kian Ronan gave his side some hope when he halved the deficit in the closing stages before those hopes were dashed when Jonny Margetts missed a penalty in injury-time.

Dickman reflected on a pulsating contest at the 1st Cloud Arena and challenged his players to build on a much improved performance as they head into a big week.

Paul Blackett celebrates after scoring for South Shields in their home game against King's Lynn Town (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “We need to have some time to digest what has gone on. I can’t take anything away from the lads, they were brilliant and I’m so delighted for them. King’s Lynn are doing well but we have had some good performances without the result - but today we backed up the performance by getting a result and I am so proud of the lads. It was a really good shift. They are third for a reason, they’re a good side but I thought we controlled the game and that was what we are about but we need to do that more consistently.”

There were some threatening moments inside the opening five minutes as the visitors wasted a number of promising set-pieces - but that proved to be their highlight of the first-half as the Mariners got themselves on the front foot. Top goalscorer Blackett also looked the most likely to open the scoring and he went close with two instinctive headers after meeting two teasing crosses from the lively Mackenzie Heaney. However, it was former Newcastle United youngster Lucas De Bolle that provided Blackett with an opportunity he did not let pass on the half-hour mark as the striker volleyed home a cross from the Mariners home debutant.

The lead could and really should have been doubled ahead of half-time as Blackett wasted a golden chance to double his own tally when he flicked over the bar from close-range after he was found by Will Jenkins. De Bolle then almost capped a fine first 45 minutes in front of the home faithful when his curling effort from the edge of the area sneaked narrowly beyond the far post to ensure the lead remained at one when the half-time whistle was blown.

After a relatively quiet opening to the second-half, Dickman looked to his bench to inspire some energy from his side as Jamie Bramwell and Kyle Crossley replaced Ashton Mee and Bryan Taylor. It was Crossley that appeared to have taken his side out of sight when he fired home via the crossbar after cutting inside a challenge - although it was the referee’s assistant that gave the goal as the ball crept across the line.

Nerves were set on edge when substitute Ronan got the visitors back into the game with minutes remaining and there was further drama as the Linnets were awarded a penalty deep in stoppage-time after Briggs was harshly ruled to have brought down Margetts. However, after watching Mariners defender Tom Broadbent shown a second yellow card as he prepared to take the spot kick, the experienced striker wasted the opportunity to snatch a point as his penalty sailed over the crossbar.

That ensured Dickman’s side collected a richly deserved three points and earned maximum reward for a heartening display.

South Shields: Boney, Richards, Taylor (Crossley), Broadbent, Morse, Briggs, Mee (Bramwell), Jenkins, Heaney, De Bolle (Hodgson), Blackett (Dudik) Subs: Seymour

Kings Lynn Town: Jones, Crowe, McFadden, Wilson, Taylor, McCammon, Hughes, Crane, Barnes (Forde-Brown), Margetts, Williams (Ronan) Subs: Boyes, Coulson, Falcao