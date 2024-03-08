South Shields stalwart praises supporters ahead of crucial home double header

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields stalwart Robert Briggs is determined to repay the faith and commitment of the Mariners supporters by playing a part in a strong end to the National League North season.

A crucial week lies ahead of Elliott Dickman's side as they look to put pressure on the clubs in the play-off places after slipping to four points adrift of the top five with a 3-1 defeat at King's Lynn Town last weekend. The process of moving on from a disappointing defeat will get underway on Saturday when play-off rivals Brackley Town visit the 1st Cloud Arena before a Chorley side currently sat in third place in the table make a similar journey on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the home double header, midfielder Briggs has revealed the Mariners squad aim to 'give something back' as he praised the backing his side have received during their first ever season in the second tier of the non-league game.

He told The Gazette: "Obviously it's been a little bit different this year to how it has been in previous years where we probably won 70 or 80 percent of our games. It just shows what the fans are all about when they're travelling. I remember going to Bishop's Stortford away, it was minus one degrees and you've got 20 or 30 people there, after a full day of travel, people off work, which shows the commitment they've got. There were some celebrations after where we went over and spoke to every single one of them. That's the least they deserve and for us, it's about giving something back, and hopefully we can do that towards the end of the season."

The Mariners will hope to keep alive their hopes of securing what would be a fifth promotion in eight years by keeping track of the play-off places before the end of the campaign. Briggs insisted the belief further success can be secured is widespread around the club and urged his team-mates to seize 'a big opportunity' that lies in wait.