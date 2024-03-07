Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has addressed growing fan dissatisfaction at Stamford Bridge after chants for former Blues boss Jose Mourinho could be heard during their draw against Brentford at the weekend. Chelsea have won just one of their last five Premier League matches and lost in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool in extra-time a little less than a fortnight ago.

The Blues currently sit 11th in the table and defeat on Monday night to Newcastle United would put them seven points behind the Magpies and dent their hopes of qualifying for European football next season. Their slump in form has seen pressure grow on manager Mauricio Pochettino with the belief that should Chelsea succumb to defeats against Newcastle and Leicester in their next two outings, then the Argentine could be facing questions surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about his thoughts on dissatisfaction in the fan base and those chants at Brentford, Pochettino said: “It is nothing to complain, nothing to say, we understand the situation.

“We need to accept the criticism. We need to try to improve in the way we play and the result and try to change this feeling.

“Hope on Monday the fans will be right behind us and helping the team to win the game. But we need to accept that is football. Maybe if I was a fan, I would behave the same as them because it's Chelsea, we are not matching the expectation.”