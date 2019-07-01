South Tyneside gets behind Shield's lioness Demi Stokes
The conversation has turned to football in South Tyneside as the art installation gets the three-lions treatment.
The borough is getting behind local lass Demi Stokes and her lioness team mates ahead of Tuesday, July 2, night’s clash with the USA.
The lionesses are through to the semi-finals after a 3-0 victory against Norway.
Defender, Demi, hails from South Shields and started her football career with Sunderland AFC at the age of 16.
A local art installation called 'Conversation Piece' has had a footy-themed make-over, ahead of the game. The group of 22 strange sculptures, close to Littlehaven Beach, have adorned the England kit to show their support.
This is England’s second consecutive World Cup semi-final, with the women’s team hoping to make it all the way to the final this weekend.
The Lionesses, who reached the last four at the 2015 World Cup in Canada and 2017 European Championship, arrived in France with realistic ambitions of winning a first major title.
Cllr Norman Dick, Mayor of South Tyneside said: “I’m avid fan and watch all the matches. The lionesses have played fantastically and reaching the semi-finals is a real achievement.
“What makes it even more special is having one of our own on the team. Football fans across South Tyneside will be throwing their support behind Demi and the Lionesses. Come on England!”
Tomorrow night’s winner will play either the Netherlands or Sweden in the final on Sunday, July 7.
Netherlands and Sweden play on Wednesday, July 3.