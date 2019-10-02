St James's Park given a much-needed makeover – and bright new Sports Direct signs
Newcastle United have given St James’s Park a facelift.
The club faced criticism last season after photographs were circulated on social media showing peeling paint and damp toilets, but a United official robustly defended the club’s maintenance programme. It was also claimed that the stadium’s facilities were being improved year by year.
St James’s Park was given an eye-catching summer makeover. The south west corner of the stadium has been painted and a mural, showing images of fans, has also been put up on a wall. The players’ entrance under the Milburn Stand has been smartened up.
The directors’ box seats were replaced, while the Sports Direct signs were taken down for cleaning.
Also, the tunnel, previously tiled with club crests and Sports Direct branding, has been revamped. The walls are now adorned with images of fans with the the message “we are United”. Another more controversial addition is lit Sports Direct signage at the tunnel entrance.