Steve Bruce adds defender to Newcastle United squad

DeAndre Yedlin’s set for his comeback from injury – five months after going under the knife.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 27th September 2019, 04:45 am
Friday, 27th September 2019
Yedlin – who had groin surgery late last season – has been added to Newcastle United’s squad for Sunday’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: “He has trained for the last two weeks. He has been out for five months. He’s available from this weekend.”

Yedlin had a setback on his return from surgery in August.