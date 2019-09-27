Steve Bruce adds defender to Newcastle United squad
DeAndre Yedlin’s set for his comeback from injury – five months after going under the knife.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 04:45 am
Updated
Friday, 27th September 2019, 16:06 pm
Yedlin – who had groin surgery late last season – has been added to Newcastle United’s squad for Sunday’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “He has trained for the last two weeks. He has been out for five months. He’s available from this weekend.”
Yedlin had a setback on his return from surgery in August.