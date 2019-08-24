Steve Bruce dismisses calls for this change from Newcastle United fans
Steve Bruce is ready to keep faith with his Newcastle United formation.
Bruce's side takes on Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow on the back of successive Premier League defeats.
United's head coach has set up his team in a 3-5-2 formation so far this season, and there were calls for him to change the system in the wake of last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Norwich City
Bruce said he would "take a look" at his tactics at Carrow Road.
However, the 58-year-old – whose side was beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season – has suggested that he will keep faith with the formation, though there could be changes to the personnel at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
"When you lose a game you can either change formation or the individuals," said Bruce. "For large periods against Arsenal, we gave as good as we got against a very good team.
"I don’t think it was anything to do with tactics or formations against Norwich. I think it was collectively, individually, we didn’t do enough – that was pretty evident for all of us to see."
Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in a £40million deal this summer, struggled against Norwich before leaving the field with a hip problem.
Asked if the 22-year-old was a natural goalscorer, Bruce said: "He’s only young.
"He played a lot on the left-hand side for Hoffenheim. He’s young enough to go and learn. He could have scored against Arsenal. But I think we have to get (Miguel) Almiron involved higher up the pitch."