Steve Bruce explains tactical decision
Steve Bruce has explained why he switched to a back four against Leicester City.
Bruce’s Newcastle United side was beaten 5-0 in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium last weekend.
The team had been set up in a 4-4-2 formation after loan signing Jetro Willems – who had been playing as a left wing-back – was ruled out of the game with a knee problem.
“We changed to a back four – they’ve all played in a back four,” said Bruce, United’s head coach, who was also without Matt Ritchie (ankle) for the Leicester game.
“Emil (Krafth) has played 25 times for Sweden, the two centre-backs (Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles) are international footballers, and Paul Dummett has played left-back all his career. We changed tactically, and didn’t have a left wing-back last week. It’s lots of food for thought for me.”