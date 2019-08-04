Steve Bruce 'fights' to bring Ahmed Elmohamady to Newcastle United
Steve Bruce wants to be reunited with Ahmed Elmohamady at Newcastle United, according to a report.
By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 04 August, 2019, 09:06
Elmohamady played for Bruce at Aston Villa, Hull City and Sunderland.
And The Sun claim that United’s head coach wants to sign the Egypt international.
However, the right-back is 31, and the club is looking to sign younger players with a re-sale value.
Bruce said yesterday that the club is still “active” in the transfer market following the arrivals of Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems.