Steve Bruce gives transfer update at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce says Newcastle United are still “active” in the transfer market.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 13:47
Steve Bruce. (Pic: Stephen Dobson)

The club yesterday signed Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems from Nice and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

They joined striker Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in a £40million deal, at St James’s Park.

Speaking to NUFC TV, head coach Bruce said: “I’m delighted with what we’ve done. We’ve added that little bit of quality we needed.

“Anything we bring in now will be a bonus. We’re active, but we’re very happy with what we’ve got.”