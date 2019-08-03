Steve Bruce gives transfer update at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce says Newcastle United are still “active” in the transfer market.
By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 13:47
The club yesterday signed Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems from Nice and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.
They joined striker Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in a £40million deal, at St James’s Park.
Speaking to NUFC TV, head coach Bruce said: “I’m delighted with what we’ve done. We’ve added that little bit of quality we needed.
“Anything we bring in now will be a bonus. We’re active, but we’re very happy with what we’ve got.”