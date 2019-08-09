Steve Bruce gives significant Matt Ritchie injury update
Matt Ritchie’s given Newcastle United an injury boost ahead of the clubs season-opener.
By Miles Starforth
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 12:00
Ritchie suffered a hamstring injury against Hibernian late last month.
And United head coach Steve Bruce feared that the winger would miss Sunday’s Premier League home game against Arsenal.
However, Ritchie – who was used as a wing-back in pre-season – is set to be included in Bruce’s squad if he comes through training tomorrow unscathed.
Bruce will be without new signing Andy Carroll (ankle) and defender DeAndre Yedlin (groin).