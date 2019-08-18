Steve Bruce goes back to 'basics' at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce will go back to “basics” at Newcastle United.
Bruce’s side was convincingly beaten 3-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road yesterday.
Reflecting on the Premier League defeat, United’s head coach said: “We had a couple of wonderful chances that might have given us a spark, and we should be taking those chances, the blatant ones. That might have given everyone a lift but, make no mistake, it won’t mask the fact we didn’t do enough, it’s as simple as that.
“But we’ve only been here four weeks. We’ll go to work again, and improve to be better.
“It was the basics, we didn’t do enough. That is what has really disappointed me. If I knew the answer (to why), then of course I would have changed something. They’re not bad players, but you have to apply yourself better than what we did.”