Steve Bruce hands Newcastle United player surprise Premier League debut
Steve Bruce has handed Emil Krafth his Newcastle United debut at Carrow Road.
Bruce has made two changes to his starting XI for this afternoon’s Premier League game against Norwich City (3pm kick-off).
Right-back Krafth, signed from Amiens on transfer deadline day, replaces Javier Manquillo, while Ki Sung-yueng starts in midfield ahead of Sean Longstaff, who is still regaining his fitness after a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury.
Allan Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice for £16.5million, is not involved against Norwich. Bruce, United’s head coach, reported yesterday that Saint-Maximin – who came off the bench against Arsenal last weekend – was struggling with a hamstring problem. Former Newcastle players Tim Krul and Grant Hanley are in Norwich’s starting XI.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Krafth, Ki, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie; Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Willems, S Longstaff, Muto.