Steve Bruce has his say on the captaincy at Newcastle United
Newcastle United will be led by Jamaal Lascelles under Steve Bruce.
By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 11:45
Lascelles was appointed skipper by Rafa Benitez three years ago.
The 25-year-old has led the club to the Championship title as well as 10th and 13th-placed finishes in the Premier League.
Asked if Lascelles would keep the armband, head coach Bruce said: “Course he’ll be captain. Why would I want to change that? Absolutely. He’ll stay captain, for sure.”
Bruce will be in the dugout for Saturday’s game away to Preston North End.