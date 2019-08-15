Steve Bruce keeps Jack Colback in the fold at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has kept four players he left out of Newcastle United’s Premier League squad in the fold.
Jack Colback, Rolando Aarons, Jamie Sterry, Henri Saivet and Achraf Lazaar all missed out on squad numbers last week, though they are still eligible to play in cup competitions.
Rafa Benitez, Bruce's predecessor, froze Colback, Aarons and Lazaar out last year. However, all but Achraf Lazaar, is reportedly talking to clubs in Italy, trained with the main group yesterday, despite being excluded from the 25-man league squad. They could yet sign for clubs, either on loan or permanently, in countries where transfer windows remains open.
Colback is understood to be “shocked” at his exclusion”, having been given assurances that he was in head coach Bruce’s plans for the coming season.
Meanwhile, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, forced off against Arsenal last weekend with a knock, has trained ahead of Saturday’s game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.