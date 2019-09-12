Steve Bruce lifts lid on injury headache at Newcastle United
Injured Dwight Gayle has been told to rest up at Newcastle United – as nothing else has worked.
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 08:43
The striker is yet to kick a ball in anger this season, having been sidelined with a calf injury since the Premier League Asia Trophy in July.
Gayle, 28, has been sent to a number of specialists, but the problem is persisting. And head coach Steve Bruce said: “We're doing everything we can. We've had scan after scan and specialist after specialist.
“We just can't seem to get to the bottom of it, so it's now complete rest. We've just come off it totally, and hopefully that will maybe do it the world of good.
“He trained the day before we left China, so I thought 'he looks as if he's going to be OK. He's training well’. It's a problem, because we can't get to the bottom of it.”