Steve Bruce reveals 'big concern' about Dwight Gayle at Newcastle United
Dwight Gayle is still no closer to a comeback from an injury – a month into the new season.
The Newcastle United striker – who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion – is yet to kick a ball in anger this season, having been sidelined since July with a calf problem.
Steve Bruce – who has better news on Andy Carroll and Matt Ritchie – says Gayle’s injury is a “big concern” to him and his staff.
“Dwight's a big disappointment for me, because I’ve now been here for six, seven weeks, but this injury has not got any better, which is a big concern to all of us,” said Bruce, United’s head coach.
Gayle, 28, has been sent to a number of specialists by Newcastle since limping out of a training session during the club’s stay in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy.