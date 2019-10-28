Steve Bruce.

Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 draw yesterday after Jonny cancelled out a goal from Jamaal Lascelles which was set up by his defensive colleague Federico Fernandez.

Bruce’s side are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League with six goals – and the club’s head coach knows his team will go down if that record doesn’t improve.“Does the team have goals in it? At the moment, statistics would tell you, arguably not," said Bruce. “We’ve got to try to improve that.

“We’ve tried to be a little bit more open if we possibly can – the centre-half crossing for another centre-half. It’s something we worked on because we’ve got three centre-halves on the pitch. I’m not saying one centre-half crossing for another, but having the two of them up the pitch was important.”

The 58-year-old said: “Is it a mentality thing? Possibly. But we have to try to change that mentality.

“We spoke about it at half-time, to win the second half. We just sat in, and sat in, and looked to protect what we had.

“In the Premier League, that’s always difficult. You’ve got to try to pose as threat yourself, like we did in the first half. In the second half, we just didn’t do enough.”