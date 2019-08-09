Steve Bruce names four players set for new deals at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce wants to reward a clutch of senior Newcastle United players with new contracts.
The likes of Isaac Hayden, Matt Ritchie and Martin Dubravka are in line for new deals at St James’s Park.
Head coach Bruce said: “Look the club, to be fair, three years ago blew away the Championship. The players brought in were too good for the Championship.
“And those players, five or six of them, are still the nucleus of the squad. They deserve big credit, and that’s why I want to reward them.
“I’ve had a conversation with Lee (Charnley, United’s managing director), and (he feels) exactly the same too. We’ll be sitting down and talking to four or five of them to make sure that cornerstone remains.
"There's a huge intensity about (playing for Newcastle), so it's vitally important that the ones who've been here they deserve a big pat on the back. They deserved new deals, which we need to tie them up to. I think Lee's already spoken to two or three."
Hayden decided to stay at United this summer, having previously asked to leave for family reasons.
"I never want to talk about people's personal circumstances, but I think there's been a little change in that too,” said Bruce.
“He's indicated he's willing to sit down and talk to us. I'm delighted of course. Him and Matt Ritchie and the goalkeeper and the captain (Jamaal Lascelles), there's probably four or five we want to talk to."