Steve Bruce names the two Newcastle United players closest to injury comebacks
Dwight Gayle and DeAndre Yedlin are set to return to the training field.
Neither player has featured for the club since reporting back for the start of pre-season training early last month.
However, Gayle and Yedlin are pencilled in to start training at the club's Benton HQ next week, while summer signing Andy Carroll is stepping up his workload following ankle surgery late last season. Carroll, signed as a free agent on transfer deadline day, is set to return to training next month if all goes well over the coming weeks.
Striker Gayle – who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion – has been troubled by a calf problem since pre-season, while Yedlin had groin surgery at the end of last season. The defender missed the USA's summer internationals because of the operation.
"I think Gayle and Yedlin will be the closest," said Steve Bruce, United's head coach.
"Andy's been on the training ground all week, swam at Benfield School. I would still think at least the end of next month for Andy, maybe another three or four weeks.
"Dwight, I hope, we're going to see him on the pitch the beginning of next week – and Yedlin."
Meanwhile, winger Christian Atsu has back in training after recovering from the hamstring problem he suffered playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup Nations in June.
"That's the first time I've seen Atsu train with us, which was good," said Bruce. "(I was) pleasantly surprised."