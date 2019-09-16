Steve Bruce points to biggest 'turning point' against Liverpool
Emil Krafth’s miss at Anfield was a “big turning point” for Newcastle United at Anfield, according to Steve Bruce.
The defender put a glorious chance well over the bar when Liverpool were leading 2-1 – and the home side went on to win 3-1.
Jetro Willems had given Newcastle an early lead against the Premier League leaders, but Sadio Mane took advantage of errors to net twice, and Mo Salah put the game beyond Bruce’s side.
“Listen, we had a big chance at 2-1,” said Bruce, United’s head coach. “No matter how well they've played, at 2-1 after an hour, and if you miss that chance, then you're not going to get many, so that was a big, big, big turning point.”
Krafth – who joined Newcastle from Amiens last month after DeAndre Yedlin suffered an injury setback – was backed by fans after the miss.