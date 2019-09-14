'Don't write Emil Krafth off just yet' – Newcastle United fans react to their 3-1 Liverpool loss
Emil Krafth’s performance was the focus of some debate among the Newcastle United fanbase after their 3-1 loss at European champions Liverpool.
The full-back was hauled off mid way through the second half after a poor show on the right for the Magpies.
And fans have been having their say.
@Alex_Scott___ – “Expected much worse today but at least we weren’t embarrassed, our wingers need more end product but Joelinton still looks solid. On to Brighton.”
@FordeHaveMercy – “All I can say is...they are the champions of Europe for a reason...simply outclassed!”
@limasierra4562 – “Nothing to be ashamed of there. Losing 3-1 to probably the best team in the world isn't bad, especially as there were a couple of dodgy offsides and mistakes from us that gifted them goals, we weren't totally outclassed by them today.”
@joshybanyard – “The grand delusion of some #nufc fans continues today as they are shocked and appalled that we got beaten by the reigning European champions at a ground where they went undefeated last season.. I mean the shock.”
@JordNufcmorris – “I’ve seen a couple of people writing krafth off after today he wasn’t great but not writing him off just yet I’ll give him a fair few games.”
@Looney_Toon1892 – “So because #LFC spent most the game playing like it was a practice match it meant #nufc did an alright job aye alright then.”
@wales_shaun – “How have we actually managed to buy a rb worse than both Yedlin and Manquillo?”