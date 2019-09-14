'Don't write Emil Krafth off just yet' – Newcastle United fans react to their 3-1 Liverpool loss

Emil Krafth’s performance was the focus of some debate among the Newcastle United fanbase after their 3-1 loss at European champions Liverpool.

By Liam Kennedy
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 16:05 pm
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Andy Robertson of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The full-back was hauled off mid way through the second half after a poor show on the right for the Magpies.

And fans have been having their say.

@Alex_Scott___ – “Expected much worse today but at least we weren’t embarrassed, our wingers need more end product but Joelinton still looks solid. On to Brighton.”

@FordeHaveMercy – “All I can say is...they are the champions of Europe for a reason...simply outclassed!”

@limasierra4562 – “Nothing to be ashamed of there. Losing 3-1 to probably the best team in the world isn't bad, especially as there were a couple of dodgy offsides and mistakes from us that gifted them goals, we weren't totally outclassed by them today.”

@joshybanyard – “The grand delusion of some #nufc fans continues today as they are shocked and appalled that we got beaten by the reigning European champions at a ground where they went undefeated last season.. I mean the shock.”

@JordNufcmorris – “I’ve seen a couple of people writing krafth off after today he wasn’t great but not writing him off just yet I’ll give him a fair few games.”

@Looney_Toon1892 – “So because #LFC spent most the game playing like it was a practice match it meant #nufc did an alright job aye alright then.”

@wales_shaun – “How have we actually managed to buy a rb worse than both Yedlin and Manquillo?”