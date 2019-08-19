Steve Bruce responds to questions about his Newcastle United system
Steve Bruce says he’ll “look” at his system – after a second successive defeat.
Newcastle United were well beaten 3-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.
Bruce has used a 3-5-2 system since taking charge of the club last month following the departure of Rafa Benitez.
United’s head coach as fielded Miguel Almiron alongside striker Joeliton and used three central midfielders, flanked by wing-backs, in front of a back three.
Asked if he would consider changing his formation, Bruce said: “I'll have a look.
“Of what we've got available, and the way we are, I do think we are better suited to playing it.
“Obviously, when you get beat, it's too early to look at it just like that straight away, but, make no bones about it, I'll be looking at all sorts of stuff to make sure we're better.”
Asked what he had said to his players in the dressing room after the game, Bruce said: “It's a tough afternoon, so really I didn't have to say much. I think they all know themselves.
“Certainly, if they've got something about them, which I'm sure they have, then of course they’ll be disappointed like all of us are.
“We simply weren't good enough – with it or without the ball – and certainly without the ball we didn't do enough – the basics – to stop Norwich enjoying their afternoon.
“If you do that against a very, very decent football team like they are, then you’re going to become unstuck like we were.”