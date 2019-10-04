Steve Bruce reveals his reaction to latest criticism
Steve Bruce has reflected on his toughest week yet as Newcastle United manager.
Bruce was left reeling after his side was beaten 5-0 by Leicester City last weekend.
Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s home game against Manchester United.
There was a backlash on Tyneside to the Leicester result – and he is among the favourites in the Premier League’s sack race – but Bruce, criticised for his tactics, remains confident that he can succeed at his boyhood club.
“Mud has been thrown my way since I walked through the door,” said United's head coach. “That isn’t going to change. The only way it can change is through results and I’m determined to turn it around and take the club forward. That’s always been the case.
“I’m a resilient so and so. You wouldn’t be human if it (criticism) didn’t affect you in some way. You try to get on with your job the best you can, and thankfully I’ve got a few years under my belt to cope with it.
“You don’t get the time anymore – it’s the same with all managers. The flak always stops with me at the top of the tree. I’ll do exactly what I can. That’s always the case.”
Bruce wants a reaction from his time at St James’s Park.
“When you get beat as badly as we did you know what’s coming,” said Bruce. “You have to respond and look to the next game to erase it. You have to show pride about yourself and make sure you put it right.”