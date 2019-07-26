Steve Bruce reveals Mike Ashley's mood at Newcastle United meeting
Steve Bruce has revealed Mike Ashley’s mindset ahead of the new season.
By Miles Starforth
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 06:00
Bruce last week succeeded Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United after meeting Mike Ashley.
The 58-year-old had talks with owner Ashley before signing a three-year deal. They met again on Wednesday at the club’s training ground before new signing Joelinton was unveiled.
Asked about Ashley’s mood, head coach Bruce said: “He was very positive. He enjoyed watching training and the work we did. He was very positive about the start of the season.”