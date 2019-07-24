Steve Bruce gives transfer update after Mike Ashley meeting
Steve Bruce has revealed details of Mike Ashley’s training ground visit.
Newcastle United’s owner visited by helicopter this afternoon – and met Bruce and his players.
New head coach Bruce said: “He came in to wish me and my staff the best of luck and came to meet the new centre-forward (Joelinton). He took an interest in training. It’s up to me to strike up a relationship. He’s been straight as a die so far.”
Joelinton yesterday joined the club from Hoffenheim in a £40million deal. The 22-year-old striker was unveiled before the media at the training ground this afternoon. On transfers, Bruce added: “We’re aware that we need to do a little bit more.”
Meanwhile, speaking about his move to Newcastle, Joelinton said: “It’s a really big club with a huge tradition here and across the world. I’ve been following the Premier League”