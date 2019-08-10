Steve Bruce reveals what he has told Dwight Gayle about his Newcastle United future
Dwight Gayle could have a “big role” at Newcastle United this season.
That’s the verdict of Steve Bruce, who tried to sign the striker three times previously in his managerial career.
Gayle – who spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and was the subject of a deadline day bid from the Championship club – is sidelined with a calf injury.
“I see a role for him,” said Bruce, United’s head coach. “The disappointing thing is the injury – he hasn’t kicked a ball yet. There’ll always be interest from the Championship. I think I’ve tried to sign him three times. But, since I came in, I’ve told him ‘Dwight, get yourself fit, and you can be part of this going forward’.
“You’re only as good as up top, and we’ve got some serious options up there now. Dwight could be a big part of that. I just hope he gets fit and proves that.”