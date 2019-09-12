Steve Bruce sets goal target for Miguel Almiron at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce believes Miguel Almiron can get into double figures with his goalscoring – once he gets up and running.
Almiron – who scored his first Paraguay goal in Tuesday night’s 4-2 win over Jordan in Amman – is yet to open his account for Newcastle United.
The midfielder, signed from Atlanta United in January, has missed a number of chances already this season, but Bruce is confidence that Almiron will soon get off the mark.
“First time I saw him I thought 'wow, what a good player he is’,” said Bruce. “I think he feels he's had a few chances. Last week, he had two great opportunities (in the 1-1 draw against Watford), but didn't take them.
“But you cannot but admire the way he plays. However, I think he’s aware, and everyone else is aware, that he's got to score a goal. He's in an important position for us, so I think it will come. I really do.”
Bruce has fielded Almiron as a second striker behind Joelinton, and he feels 10-12 goals is a realistic target.
“He became a free spirit at Atlanta as a No10, an attacking midfielder,” said United’s head coach.
“What’s his best position? Because if you’re off the striker, then you have to be getting 10-12 goals a season.
“Is he a wide player? Is he a No10? Is he a midfielder? I think that's the one. I think it's just a matter of time. He'll be OK. As a footballer, he's a good player.”