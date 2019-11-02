Steve Bruce singles out three Newcastle United players for special praise

Ciaran Clark celebrates his goal.

Bruce's side beat West Ham United 3-2 this afternoon thanks to goals from Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey.

The result lifted the club up to 15th place in the Premier League, and Bruce felt that Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron made a big contribution – even though they didn’t score.

“When I look back, it could and should've been four or five – that would have been a true reflection with the chances we had,” said Newcastle’s head coach. “Then, at the end, you think ‘is it going to bite you?’.

