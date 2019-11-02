Steve Bruce singles out three Newcastle United players for special praise
Steve Bruce hailed Newcastle United’s front three for their contribution to the club’s 3-2 win at the London Stadium.
Bruce's side beat West Ham United 3-2 this afternoon thanks to goals from Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey.
The result lifted the club up to 15th place in the Premier League, and Bruce felt that Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron made a big contribution – even though they didn’t score.
“When I look back, it could and should've been four or five – that would have been a true reflection with the chances we had,” said Newcastle’s head coach. “Then, at the end, you think ‘is it going to bite you?’.
“We tried hard to make it bite us, but I think that would have been unjust. That's what we've been after. The front three have been criticised, and they haven't scored again, but they were excellent in their work, so I'm particularly pleased for them.”