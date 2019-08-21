Steve Bruce 'stung' by criticism from Newcastle United fans
Steve Bruce has been “stung” by criticism from Newcastle United fans, according to a report.
Bruce’s side have lost their first two Premier League games – and there was a backlash to the weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City.
Supporters were critical of Bruce’s tactics in the game at Carrow Road, which was decided by a Teemu Pukki hat-trick. The result heaped more pressure on head coach Bruce, who succeeded the popular Rafa Benitez at St James’s Park last month.
Bruce, according to the Daily Star, was “braced for a backlash” when he signed a three-year deal at St James’s Park. However, the report adds that he “has been stung by the level of vitriol thrown at him, particularly since the Norwich loss”.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Newcastle, beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on the opening weekend of the season, are away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.