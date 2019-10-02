Steve Bruce sweating on fitness of Newcastle United defender

Steve Bruce will be without five players for Manchester United’s visit to St James's Park.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:46 am
Jetro Willems.

However, Bruce could welcome back one Newcastle United defender from injury for Sunday’s game.

Jetro Willems missed Sunday’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City with a minor knee problem.

And the loan signing has a chance of being involved against Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side.

Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Florian Lejeune will not be available for the fixture, according to a report. Isaac Hayden is suspended.