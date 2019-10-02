Steve Bruce sweating on fitness of Newcastle United defender
Steve Bruce will be without five players for Manchester United’s visit to St James's Park.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 10:46 am
However, Bruce could welcome back one Newcastle United defender from injury for Sunday’s game.
Jetro Willems missed Sunday’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City with a minor knee problem.
And the loan signing has a chance of being involved against Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side.
Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie, Dwight Gayle and Florian Lejeune will not be available for the fixture, according to a report. Isaac Hayden is suspended.