Steve Bruce will be without FIVE players for Manchester United’s visit to St James’s Park.
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 08:54 am
Newcastle United take on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side on Sunday.
And Bruce will be without the suspended Isaac Hayden, sent off in Sunday’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City.
Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) are not yet ready to return.
Bruce, United’s head coach, will not consider fit-again pair Dwight Gayle and Florian Lejeune, both back in training, until after the international break, according to the Daily Star.