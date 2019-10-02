Steve Bruce will be without FIVE players for Manchester United

Steve Bruce will be without FIVE players for Manchester United’s visit to St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 08:54 am
Isaac Hayden.

Newcastle United take on Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

And Bruce will be without the suspended Isaac Hayden, sent off in Sunday’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City.

Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) and Matt Ritchie (ankle) are not yet ready to return.

Bruce, United’s head coach, will not consider fit-again pair Dwight Gayle and Florian Lejeune, both back in training, until after the international break, according to the Daily Star.