Steve Bruce will be given time by Mike Ashley
Steve Bruce already has his problems at Newcastle United. But the bookmakers believe that he’ll be given time to solve them by owner Mike Ashley.
There’s concern on Tyneside at the teams plight, even though the club is in a marginally better position than it was a year ago under Rafa Benitez.
Marco Silva, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Nuno Espirito Santo and Mauricio Pochettino are all shorter odds for the sack with bookies with five Premier League games played.
So what are Bruce’s most pressing problems?
Goals
This is the most pressing issue facing Bruce. No top-flight team has scored few goals than 17th-placed Newcastle, who have netted four times so far this season.
Joeltinon is still adjusting to the physical demands of the Premier League, while Andy Carroll, signed on transfer deadine day, is not yet fit enough to start. Dwight Gayle is yet to kick a ball. The team hasn’t been convincing in the final third of the pitch, and injuries to Allan Saint-Maximin and Matt Ritchie haven’t helped.
Formation
Bruce said he wanted his team to play a more attacking brand of football after succeeding Rafa Benitez in July. He tried to change the system and play Miguel Almiron off Joelinton. That didn’t work.
Bruce – who changed formation twice in Saturday’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion – needs to find a way of playing – and an identity.
Midfield
Bruce had high hopes for Jonjo Shelvey this season. The midfielder, seemingly hampered by a long-term thigh injury, has disappointed so far this season.
Sean Longstaff could be back for Sunday’s televised game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. If Longstaff is fit, then he must surely play ahead of Shelvey.
Fans
Bruce can change personnel and systems, but the only thing that will change the mood in the stadium is wins. And it could get worse before it gets better given that the Leicester game is followed by a home fixture against Manchester United.
Bruce, at least, has time. He has Ashley’s backing, but the team needs to start making some progress on the field. If it doesn’t, the bookies’ odds on him losing his job will quickly tumble.