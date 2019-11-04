Newcastle United beat West Ham United 3-1 on Saturday to move up to 15th place in the Premier League.

And Bruce wants his team to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season when Bournemouth – who beat Manchester United at the weekend – visit St James’s Park on Saturday. The game is followed by a two-week international break.

“We need to get to 15 points,” said head coach Bruce. “Back-to-back wins in the Premier League are huge. That's the big thing now.

“It gives us a nice platform before another break, so let's hope we can go and produce at St James's Park, which is the key thing – to go and perform again and perform on the front foot as well. Defensively, we've got to get that spot on, but we've got to be a threat, and we were.”