AI predicts 2025/26 Premier League table as Sunderland handed West Ham United opener

Sunderland have been handed a home game against West Ham United on the opening day of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland now know what lies in wait as they prepare to make their return to the Premier League after the fixtures for the 2025/26 season were released on Wednesday morning.

The euphoria from the Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United is still prominent across Wearside after the Black Cats ended their eight-year absence from the top flight on a memorable day at Wembley. Regis Le Bris and his players wrote their name in club folklore as Tommy Watson’s late winner allowed supporters to look forward to visits to the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City and, of course, the return of Wear-Tyne derby clashes with Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nobody will need to tell Le Bris and his squad of the size of the task that they will face when they return to the top flight - but the momentum built up throughout the Frenchman’s time in charge will ensure Sunderland will head into their season opener against West Ham United full of confidence.

But where are the Black Cats predicted to finish in next season’s Premier League? We utilise the services of AI tool Grok3 to see how they predict the table will look when the 2025/26 season comes to a close next May.

AI predicts the 2025/26 Premier League table

The Premier League season is coming to an end. | Getty Images

1st: Arsenal - 88 points

Grok3: Arsenal have been consistent title contenders, narrowly missing out in recent seasons. With a strong squad, potential signings, and Mikel Arteta’s tactical growth, they could edge out competitors to win the title.

2nd: Manchester City - 85 points

Grok3: Despite a dip to third in 2024/25, City’s depth and Pep Guardiola’s brilliance make them a near-certain top-two side. They’re likely to rebound but may fall just short of the title.

3rd: Chelsea - 80 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: Chelsea’s upward trajectory under their current management, combined with a young, talented squad, positions them for a top-four finish. They could challenge for third if key players gel.

4th: Liverpool - 78 points

Grok3: Liverpool’s transition post-Klopp has been impressive, and with a strong core and potential new signings, they should secure a Champions League spot, though not quite title contenders.

5th: Newcastle United - 75 points

Grok3: Newcastle’s financial backing and consistent improvement make them a top-five candidate. Their 2024/25 form suggests they’ll push for European spots again.

6th: Aston Villa - 72 points

Grok3: Villa’s European success and Unai Emery’s management keep them in the top-six conversation. They’re likely to maintain their strong home form and compete for Europa League qualification.

7th: Nottingham Forest - 68 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: Forest’s surprise push in 2024/25, reaching European spots, shows their potential. With smart recruitment, they could solidify a top-half finish.

8th: Tottenham Hotspur - 65 points

Grok3: Spurs’ inconsistency persists, but Thomas Frank’s attacking style ensures a competitive season. They’re likely to hover around the top eight but struggle for top-four.

9th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 62 points

Grok3: Brighton’s progressive model keeps them in the top half, though their ceiling may be limited without a marquee striker. They’ll remain entertaining and solid.

10th: Crystal Palace - 60 points

Grok3: Palace’s young, dynamic squad and Oliver Glasner’s tactics make them a dark horse for a top-10 finish, especially if they retain key players like Eberechi Eze.

11th: Fulham - 55 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: Fulham’s steady mid-table presence continues, with Marco Silva’s balanced approach ensuring they avoid relegation battles while occasionally upsetting bigger sides.

12th: Manchester United - 53 points

Grok3: United’s ongoing struggles, despite heavy investment, could see them flirt with relegation if their managerial and recruitment issues persist. Another low finish is possible.

13th: Bournemouth - 53 points

Grok3: Bournemouth’s resilience and attacking flair under Andoni Iraola keep them comfortably mid-table, though they lack the depth for a higher finish.

14th: Everton - 50 points

Grok3: Everton’s financial constraints and takeover uncertainties limit their ambitions, but David Moyes’ pragmatism ensures survival and a lower-mid-table finish.

15th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 48 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: Wolves’ inconsistent form place them in the lower mid-table, but they’re unlikely to face relegation trouble.

16th: West Ham United - 45 points

Grok3: West Ham’s transitional phase under new management and aging squad members could see them slip slightly, though they should stay clear of the drop.

17th: Leeds United - 42 points

Grok3: As a promoted side, Leeds’ high-energy style under Daniel Farke could keep them up, but defensive frailties may cost them against stronger teams.

18th: Brentford - 38 points

Grok3: Brentford’s over-reliance on players like Bryan Mbeumo and Yoan Wissa and potential fatigue from their high-pressing style could see them relegated, especially if injuries mount.

19th: Burnley - 35 points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok3: Burnley, another promoted team, will rely on Scott Parker’s organisation to scrape survival. Despite their Championship dominance it will be a tough battle to stay in the division.

20th: Sunderland - 33 points

Grok3: Sunderland, newly promoted, may struggle to adapt to the Premier League’s intensity. Their young squad might lack the experience to avoid the drop.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland fans are all saying the same thing about 'sickening' Premier League fixture list