Baris Alper Yilmaz has emerged as an apparent transfer target for Sunderland

Sunderland have wasted little time in setting out their stall this summer transfer window. The Black Cats already have spent big and brought in an influx of new players as they look to build a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League over the course of the coming season.

But while Regis Le Bris’ squad has been significantly bolstered in recent weeks, it would appear that Kristjaan Speakman and his recruitment team are not through with their work just yet.

Indeed, according to an update from Turkish outlet Sabah Spor, Sunderland have now set their sights on Galatsaray pair Gabriel Sara and Baris Alper Yilmaz. It is claimed that the Black Cats have “knocked on the door” for the duo ahead of a potential double deal, and with both players valued at around £26 million, an agreement could total as much as £52 million.

But in the case of Yilmaz in particular, Sunderland are far from the only side reportedly keeping tabs on him. In a separate update, HT Spor have suggested that the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, and RB Leipzig are also keen - although they maintain that it is the Black Cats who are currently pushing hardest to sign the 28-cap Turkey international.

But what has Yilmaz himself said about the prospect of one day swapping the Turkish top flight for a stint in England?

What has Baris Alper Yilmaz said about playing in the Premier League amid Sunderland transfer links?

Speaking in an interview with Sporx in his home country, Yilmaz has admitted that he hopes he will one day be given an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League. He said: "I also want to play in Europe. I want to represent my club and Turkey. It will be with the club's approval.

"Because of my speed, the fans think I can play in England. Hopefully it will come true one day. We came this far thanks to Galatasaray. Hopefully, one day everything will come true and happen."

Reflecting on his style of play, he added: “I am positive. Sometimes, I am so aggressive. When a player plays as a full-back or a position where he does not feel comfortable, he’s a little thoughtful when he plays. I don’t have anything like that. I am always positive. I’m always talking and I am not afraid.”

In another interview from the year before, Yilmaz said: “They usually compare me to [Real Madrid star, Kylian] Mbappe. But the biggest name I take as an example is Cristiano Ronaldo. Of course, I have dreams. As a Turk, I want to represent my country abroad, but I do not look into transfer matters at all. I am focused on my work. My agent deals with those issues. If it happens, what is necessary will be done. But I love watching the Premier League.”

