Bradford boss David Hopkin has this warning for Sunderland ahead of league clash

David Hopkin has warned Sunderland that his Bradford City are determined to be on the front foot when the two teams meet tomorrow.

Hopkin, who joined the Bantams after leaving Livingston in the summer, claimed his first win as manager at AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday evening.

And the Scot is keen to see his side kick-on from that result - and has sent a warning to the Black Cats as they prepare to visit Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon.

While Hopkin knows that Jack Ross - who is a familiar foe from their respective spells north of the border - will have his side well drilled, he insists that the Bantams will not be taking a negative approach.

Indeed, the former Leeds United midfielder believes that the backing of their home support, coupled with some tactical and personnel changes, will see his side up for the challenge.

“We are where we are and need to come up with a system to suit the players that are available," he admitted, speaking to the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

"We need to move the team about and see what we can come up with.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge but I’m sure we’ve got players who can adapt to different systems for how I want to play."

“Hopefully we can make it difficult for Sunderland and still try to win the game. I’m not going to be negative.

“We’re at home and the fans will play a massive part. If they can get right behind us, that will give the players that extra 10 per cent in the game."

Hopkin is, however, facing something of an injury crisis in the centre of midfield.

Summer signing Jim O'Brien tore his hamstring during the victory at Wimbledon and is now set to be out for six weeks - leaving the Bantams without four senior players in that area.

But Hopkin is remaining confident and believes he and the remaining players will ensure his side are competitive against Sunderland.

“Losing Jim is another wee bit of adversity but I’m sure we’ll come through it," he said.

"I’ll find a way to make us competitive.

“We are short in that area. We’ve got Josh Wright, Hope (Akpan) and Jake Reeves that are injured so it’s important we try and get them back as quickly as we can.

“But I’m delighted with the players that I have had available because they’ve been fantastic.

“They’ve given every ounce of energy to make sure we’ve been competitive in every game.”