The Welshman was appointed in November 2017 with Sunderland languishing at the wrong end of the Championship table, but failed to pull the Black Cats away from relegation trouble as the club were relegated to League One.

But despite that relegation, Coleman has no regrets over his time on Wearside, with his only criticism of Short - a man who he is still yet to speak with, let alone meet.

"Lots of people told me not to take it; they were bottom of the Championship, the owner was selling up and so on. But I always enjoyed playing at Sunderland, and I thought I could stabilise them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Chris Coleman manager of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Sunderland at Craven Cottage on April 27, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"With the atmosphere that the crowd can generate, I thought we could kick on. I was wrong. I had options elsewhere, but I don't regret it because I met some fantastic people.

"Sadly, I couldn't tell you anything about Ellis Short - I only know what he looks like from photos. I never met or spoke to him. He wouldn't engage with me at all.

"We lost a load of players to injury and needed signings in January, but I was told that the owner wasn't interested. I took a chance at turning things around, but I failed. I'm pleased to see them back in the Championship."