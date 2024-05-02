Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everton have reportedly added their names of a growing list of clubs considering a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics.

The two-times capped Republic of Ireland international has been in stunning form this season as his 31 goals in 43 appearances have helped keep Rovers above the relegation zone and ensured their time in the Championship will be extended into a seventh season. His remarkable tally has also meant Szmodics has become the first Rovers striker to hit 30 goals in a campaign since Alan Shearer - and the striker received praise from the former Newcastle United and England captain earlier in the season.

In a message shared by Rovers social media outlets after the striker reached the landmark, Shearer said: "Hi Sammie, Alan Shearer here. Just in the car. Left the studio and looked at the results and seeing you got another one. 30 not bad. Congratulations. Keep up the great work. All the best.”

Shearer is not the only admirer of Szmodics with several Premier League clubs keen to offer him a chance to test his ability in the top tier - and Football Transfers have claimed Everton are ready to make a move for the striker and Hull City star Jacob Greaves as part of a double swoop on the Championship.

MLS interest in Watford and QPR target

Watford and Queens Park Rangers are reportedly preparing a summer move for Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry - but could face competition from the United States.

The 31-year-old has spent the last seven years with the Hatters and helped them on their remarkable journey from League Two to the Premier League over the course of his time at Kenilworth Road. Berry has made 18 appearances in all competitions during a historic season for Rob Edwards’ side - although only four have come as a starter as Luton battle to retain their place in the top flight.

Luke Berry looks to win the ball back against Crystal Palace on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith