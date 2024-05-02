Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have been linked with a triple transfer swoop ahead of the summer window under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman whilst speculation regarding a potential outgoing continues to swirl.

The Black Cats need a striker who can score goals after recent attacking signings failed to deliver the goods for Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds this season. Here, we take a look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the club:

Black Cats keen on Musa Drammeh

Sunderland, Cardiff City and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Sevilla forward Musa Drammeh on a free transfer.

Football Insider have claimed that the trio of clubs are keen on the attacker after Sunderland were credited with an interest in Drammeh during the January transfer window. It was claimed that the Black Cats had sent scouts to watch the attacker at the beginning of the year and even saw an initial bid rejected. Drammeh is out of contract in the summer.

Amani Richards linked with Sunderland

Sunderland, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers are all eyeing a deal for Leicester City academy forward Amani Richards.

The 19-year-old former Arsenal academy prospect is out of contract this summer and looks set to move following the Foxes promotion back to the Premier League as Championship champions under Enzo Maresca. The Evening Standard states that London clubs QPR and Brentford are interested in taking Richards on a free transfer when his contract expires in June whilst Sunderland have also been mentioned in the conversation. The Black Cats, though, could face major competition for his signature with clubs in Germany, Belgium and Denmark all said to be tracking the player.

Chris Willock to Sunderland talk

Sunderland have also been linked with a deal for Queens Park Rangers man Chris Willock, according to Roker Report. Willock, 26, was voted as the QPR’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2021-2022 campaign and is the brother of Newcastle Iniyed man Joe Willock It is claimed that Willock is eyeing his next move with his current contract set to expire at Loftus Road at the end of the current season.

Premier League clubs eye Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke continues to be linked with a move away from Sunderland this summer.

Clarke has two years left on his present deal at the Academy of Light amid transfer speculation. Lazio placed two bids for the 23-year-old last January after Burnley had shown interest last summer. Southampton are also said to be keen on a deal if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The attacker, who has scored 15 goals alongside four assists in the Championship this season and is rated at around £20million, recently returned from injury after suffering ankle ligament damage against Birmingham City at the end of February.

