Ex-Sunderland boss isn't 'ready' to return to management after Blackpool link

Ex-Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Blackpool managerial job - claiming he isn't ready for a return to management.

The Seasiders were rocked on Monday evening when Gary Bowyer handed in his resignation after just one game of the season, and one name immediately mentioned as a potential replacement was that of Grayson.

But Grayson, who left Bradford at the end of last season after his brief spell on Wearside, has seemingly ruled himself out of contention, claiming that he does not feel ready to return to management just yet.

Instead, the 48-year-old is happy to enjoy his time off and focus on his growing amount of media work.

“I don’t think I’m ready to go back into management,” he said, during an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire.

“I had the option of a two-year deal at Bradford which I turned down because I didn’t think it was right for me."

“At this moment in time I’m enjoying my time off and I’m enjoying my media work. So I would think it would be very unlikely I would go back to Blackpool at this moment.”

Such comments haven't affected the betting market, however, with Grayson still 5/2 favourite to take the vacant job at Bloomfield Road.

Ian Holloway, Owen Coyle and former Hartlepool United boss Dave Jones also feature high up the betting.