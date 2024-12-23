Former Sunderland player ends playing career to take up EFL coaching role

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland midfielder Conor Hourihane has called time on his playing career.

Former Sunderland midfielder Conor Hourihane has called time on his playing career to assume an assistant head coach role at Barnsley.

The 33-year-old began his career as a youth player at the Stadium of Light, but never made a senior appearance for the Black Cats, and would ultimately leave Wearside in 2010 to sign for Ipswich Town. After a fleeting stint with the Tractor Boys, the Irishman joined Plymouth Argyle, before eventually settling at Barnsley in 2017.

After subsequent spells with Aston Villa, Swansea City, Sheffield United and Derby County, Hourihane rejoined the Tykes over the summer, with a view to assuming player-coach role at Oakwell. Prior to announcing his retirement over the weekend, however, he had registered just 84 minutes of first team football this season, and has subsequently taken the decision to focus on his coaching career.

In a statement to Barnsley’s media team, he said: “I have loved every second of my time as a player at all the clubs I represented. The two Wembley victories with Barnsley and getting promoted and playing in the Premier League for Aston Villa are moments I will remember forever and I am grateful to so many people, starting with my parents who allowed me to come to England at 16 years of age.

“My intention was to play, but a combination of not feeling I could perform to the standard I expected and the amazing coaching opportunity that Barnsley have provided has meant I have come to this decision and I am excited to become a full-time Assistant Head Coach to Darrell [Clarke] at Oakwell.”

Posting to his personal X account, he added: “To all my teammates, coaches, managers, and fans who have supported me on my journey, thank you. I’ve been very fortunate to have lived my dream. I take great pride in knowing I gave it my all. Hard work, sacrifice, and the will to want to improve daily got me from League Two to the Premier League. That will be no different in my next journey.

“As one chapter closes another one has already begun! I’m delighted to announce my new role as assistant head coach. I’d like to thank Neerav [Parekh, club owner], Mladen [Sormaz, sporting director], and Darrell [Clarke, head coach] on giving me this opportunity and it’s one I’m really excited for”.