Jack Ross reveals his desire to land Sunderland job - and how it affected his family holiday

Jack Ross' summer holiday panned out a little differently to how he had anticipated.

The new Sunderland boss was enjoying a family holiday when he received a call from Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven, who were keen to appoint the Scot as their new boss,

And while praising the sales pitch he was given, Ross has revealed his own desire to land the job.

Indeed, he was so keen to take over at the Stadium of Light that he didn't mind it disrupting his summer getaway.

While admitting it was difficult to leave St Mirren - a club which he had just guided to promotion to the top flight of Scottish football while picking up an LMA Manager of the Year award along the way - Ross knew he wanted to be on Wearside.

“It was a quick turnaround between initial contact and then the agreement, he admitted.

"But that was testament to the sales pitch by Charlie and Stewart and listening to the vision they have for the club.

“And, equally, my desire to be here.

"I keep mentioning the job I was in and the hardest part was leaving a job I love so much."

And that desire meant that Ross often found himself side-tracked while away.

As well as discussing contractual terms with Donald and Methven, he was keen to begin the process of getting to know Sunderland's current crop of players while also familiarising himself with the third tier of English football.

That's a job that Ross knows will take a while to get to grips with and that couldn't properly begin until he was in post.

But that didn't stop him starting work on the long flight home.

“I got home late Tuesday night, but was trying to stay off my phone on holiday as much I could which was difficult," he added.

“But I had a long flight home, which gave me the chance to make notes and think of stuff, too.

“It’s about knowing the squad and familiarising myself with as much of the club as possible, but you don’t do that until you are in place.

“I need to find out as much as I can about things, so I’m looking forward to learning so much about it in the next few weeks.”