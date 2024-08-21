Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Rigg’s rise to prominence provides a timely reminder of the power of Sunderland fans when positively directed

11 o’clock on Sunday - team news time. Alan Browne, 29 years old with 415 senior games under his belt, is out with a knock as Sunderland prepare to take on Sheffield Wednesday in front of 40,022 supporters.

Chris Rigg, 17 years old with 26 senior appearances, replaces the Republic of Ireland international in Regis Le Bris’ Sunderland team. At any normal club, this would be quite a big deal, a worry even, perhaps. Not on Wearside.

Two-and-a-half hours later, the entirety of the Stadium of Light, barring around 2,000, Sheffield Wednesday fans, stood in unison chanting Chris Rigg ole ole ole, toasting their newest hero, who had just turned in a stellar performance well beyond his years.

To experience universal love and gratification from so many people at such a young age must leave a mark. Indeed, the connection between Sunderland fans and player is one he values despite his Newcastle United roots. There is no hiding or pretending that Rigg’s family supports Sunderland’s arch-rivals for the most part.

Despite this, the special relationship between Rigg and Mackems continues to grow. It also played a major role in his decision to stay at Sunderland this summer after turning 17 and becoming eligible to sign a professional deal.

It started at Shrewsbury in the FA Cup under Tony Mowbray. The 15-year-old debutant was embraced by Sunderland fans despite his Geordie roots. Loved and adored, that first impression stuck with Rigg. He played again against Fulham that season and scored a goal at Craven Cottage which was ruled out for an offside.

That moment of sheer joy in front of Sunderland fans, albeit worthless in terms of the game, would not prove to be so worthless after all in the bigger picture. It was a glimpse of how it could feel. The ripple of the net, the roar, the celebration, the adulation. Rigg wanted it from Sunderland fans, and they wanted to give it to him.

It came next season. Goals against Crewe Alexandre in the Carabao Cup and against Southampton in the Championship as the 16-year-old created national headlines. There it was again, though... the explosion of noise and colour as the ball flashed into the goal. The adrenaline. The chants. The love. For real this time, too.

Rigg had the pick of some of the Premier League’s best clubs and of Europe’s elite for good measure yet he decided to stay. The growing link with fans was just one of the factors but it can’t be understated just how important a role the support and love he has received played.

In the footballing landscape where the wishes of fans seem to become less important with each passing season, the strength of positivity and influence Sunderland fans can wield when they are united and behind a player should not be underestimated.

The power of positivity from fans towards Rigg has proved an extreme force for good. As a very wise man once said, Sunderland sticks with you and it gets under your skin. A generation later, we are seeing that notion repeat itself - and it is wonderful to witness. Who knows how it could one day end but for now, we’re all in love and long may it last.