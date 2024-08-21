Kristjaan Speakman's potential double Sunderland transfer deal edging closer ahead of deadline day
Sunderland have won their opening two Championship fixtures against Cardiff City away and Sheffield Wednesday at home under new head coach Régis Le Bris.
Moreover, the Black Cats appear to be making some headway in the transfer market with two striker deals edging closer to completion ahead of deadline day later this month.
Here, we take a look at the main headlines you may have missed regarding Sunderland and transfers:
Alexandre Mendy latest
Alexandre Mendy’s agent has once again spoken about a potential move to Sunderland during the summer window.
Foot Mercato shared a statement from Mendy’s camp: "Alex is still determined to join Sunderland, there are about ten days left, we will not give up, our determination is intact. We remain positive and we are counting on the new management to unblock this situation."
Sunderland are said to have increased their offer for Mendy to somewhere between £1.7 million and £2.6 million, including bonuses. Mendy also has interest from Italian sides Lecce, Sampdoria, and Salernitana. However, the Guinea-Bissau international is still intent on moving to England.
Wilson Isidor transfer links
A major development on Tuesday revealed that Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign French forward Wilson Isidor.
The former Monaco youngster, 23, currently plays for Zenit St Petersburg after a productive spell at Lokomotiv Moscow earlier in his career. On Tuesday, the Russian club’s CEO stated that the forward is headed for Wearside, and The Echo understands that this is accurate..
It’s not yet clear what if any impact this will have on the pursuit of SM Caen forward Alexandre Mendy, whose agent again reiterated on Tuesday that the player wanted a move to Wearside.
