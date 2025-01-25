Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have sanctioned the loan departure of striker Nazariy Rusyn

Nazariy Rusyn has completed a loan move to Croatian side Hajduk Split.

Rusyn has struggled for game time through the first half of the campaign on Wearside and so the Black Cats decided it was best that he moved in search of regular minutes between now and the end of the campaign. It has been confirmed that the Croatian side have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said he believed it was the right move for all parties.

“We wanted to find the right opening in this window for Nazariy to play more minutes and Hajduk represents a great opportunity for him, Speakman said.

“The combination of playing style and a Club competing for a league title provides the perfect foundation for him at this moment in time and we wish him well for the remainder of the season.”

Rusyn told Hajduk Split’s club media that he was excited to make the most of his new opportunity

“For any footballer, it is an honour to be part of such a big club as Hajduk,” he said.

“I would like to thank the management of Sunderland and Hajduk for the professionalism they showed during this transfer and for the fact that they came to my aid. I can't wait to play in front of the legendary Hajduk fans and help the team achieve its goals for this season.”

Hajduk’s director of football, Francois Vitali, said: “Our team needed a striker with slightly different characteristics than those we already have, and Nazariy fits those requirements. First of all, he is a player who has the ability to attack space, that is, depth, and I believe that with him we will get what we are looking for. He is characterized by a high level of professionalism, dedication, which perfectly matches the direction and ambitions that our club, together with the coach and staff, has chosen for this season. We are happy that he has joined us and I am confident that we will help him, and he will help us, during the next four months of the competition.”