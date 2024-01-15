Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dan Neil has urged Sunderland's strikers to step up and take their opportunity - but doesn't think their lack of goals can be used as an excuse.

The Black Cats signed four new forwards during the summer transfer window, with Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Hemir Semedo arriving on Wearside. Of the four, Rusyn is the only one who has managed to score this season, with a solitary goal which came against Preston on New Year's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Rusyn started on the bench during Sunderland's 2-1 defeat at Ipswich, when head coach Michael Beale opted not to play a recognised forward. That led to fans in the away end chanting 'we want a striker' after their side fell 2-1 behind with 15 minutes remaining.

When asked how challenging it is not playing with a recognised striker, Neil told the Echo: "It’s just the predicament we find ourselves in. We obviously have brought strikers in over the summer. None of them have hit the ground running but we need to keep getting on to them in training, to keep working hard, keep improving. The shirt is there if they want it. It’s all about whether they want to take it and do the necessary things to improve, get better and show that it’s their shirt.

"For now it’s very choppy-changey. I think the no striker thing is a little bit of a get out. If you look at last year we scored a lot of goals, if you look at this year we’ve scored a lot of goals and played without a striker. It would be nice to have a striker firing and scoring but we don’t want to use it as an excuse because we got in the play-offs last year without a real number nine. We need to take accountability for that as well."

Sunderland have scored 37 goals in 27 league games this season (12 teams have netted more in the second tier) and remain seventh in the table, outside the play-offs on goal difference. The Black Cats have taken seven points from five league games since Beale replaced Tony Mowbray as head coach, with the former now getting more time on the training pitch ahead of Friday's home fixture against Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a little bit different to the last manager and we need to come to terms with what he wants to change quickly," Neil added when asked about the changes Beale has made. "I still don’t feel like it’s as smooth as we want it to be but it’s a process and not having as hectic a schedule now is going to help that for all the lads and all the coaching staff.