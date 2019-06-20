'Easy start!': Sunderland fans react to Portsmouth, Ipswich and Oxford fixtures as League One schedule revealed

Sunderland’s fixtures for the 2019/20 season have been confirmed – and fans have been quick to react to the news.

By Mark Donnelly
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 11:45
Sunderland fans have reacted to the fixture release

The Black Cats’ schedule was revealed today to much discussion, with supporters pinpointing a difficult start but favourable run-in.

And there’s one particular fixture which seems to have caught the eye, with Sunderland set to welcome promotion rivals Portsmouth in the opening month of the new camapign.

Here’s how fans reacted to that fixture – and the rest of the schedule – on social media:@UnionBerlinMan said: “#safc run-in has 21+ points written all over it.”

@row5seat125 added: “Rotherham away last game of the season, brings back memories of 1988 in Division 3; promotion party, 4-1 win”@pjcatcherside1 commented: “Seems like a decent enough start for #SAFC. At least we get Portsmouth out of the way early”@Philip_RJ89 posted: “I do like the fact that we get another crack at Portsmouth early in the season. A chance to renew the most hostile rivalry of last season!”@Buntingfootball tweeted: “Ipswich away and Portsmouth home in the first month of the season that’s a tough one”@jksafc87 joked: “Oxford home, Ipswich away, Portsmouth home – Easy start!”

@MichaelStelling posted: “Shouldn’t be afraid of anyone if we have the ambition of automatic promotion. We’ll be alright”@MichaelBowers15 added: “Right, I’m almost over last month now, seeing #SAFC fixture list has got me pumped for the season. Can August come now please?”